Police arrest CiZC youth chairperson as clampdown escalates

Police have arrested Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Youth Committee Chairperson, Pride Mkono. He is currently detained at Harare Central.

Jeremiah Bhamu of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights is attending to the case. The police are alleging that he committed acts of subversion following the January 2019 stay away. He joins a growing list of over 20 people that have been charged with subversion since January 2019.

Meanwhile the last 48 hours have seen an escalation in the clampdown on human rights defenders and opposition party activists. The security of citizens has since deteriorated as the state attempts to foil the 16 August 2019 demonstration called by the opposition MDC Alliance.

According to a joint statement issued earlier by Heads of Coalitions today in Harare at least 6 people have been abducted and suffered severe assaults in the last 72 hours and the state is in overdrive arresting human rights defenders and activists. Below are some of the cases:

Pride Mkono (Chairperson of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Youth Assembly) arrested and charged with subversion Cecilia Chimbiri (Deputy Chairperson of the MDC Alliance Youth Assembly) summoned by Law and Order Section at Harare Central today, charges are still yet to be ascertained Tatenda Mombeyarara (Coordinator of the Citizens Manifesto) abducted at his home in Chitungwiza, assaulted and left for dead in Hatfield. Tatenda sustained serious injuries (broken legs, arm and swollen buttocks). He is currently hospitalized Blessing Kanotunga (MDC Alliance Youth Chairperson for Mufakose District) was abducted around 12 midnight by 5 armed men, he was badly beaten and dumped at Magolis turn off along Chitungwiza road. Blessing was also poured a white caustic substance all over his body and sustained severe lacerations on the back Morgan Gumbo (MDC Alliance Activist from Mufakose, Harare) was abducted from his home by armed men. His whereabouts are still unknown.

The recent clampdown closely resembles the January 2019 clampdown on human rights defenders, ordinary citizens and opposition activists.

More details to follow……….