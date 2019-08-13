Violence mars Jah Love album launch

By Kimberley Majange

Soul Jah Love’s well attend Zviri Pandiri Zvihombe album launch held at Harare Gardens was marred by violence.

Zimdancehall fans and the street kids well known in street lingo as zvigunduru caused havoc wanting free entry to the show.

A number of them gatecrashed and security guards with dogs appeared to stop the marauding fans who floored the perimeter fence.

This did not stop the youths as they went on throwing stones and bricks near the VIP area.

During the HKD boss Freeman’s performance, the violence worsened and his manager Watta’s car got damaged on the window screen from the stones that were all hurled all over the place.

Freeman and his manager left immediately after his performance. H Metro