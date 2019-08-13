Upcoming chanters struggle

By Taonga Nyemba

Boss Pumacol and Uncle Epatan who are signed under Chillspot Records gave uninspiring performances at Soul Jah Love album launch held at Harare Gardens last Friday and were lucky not to have been hit by missiles.

They were both forced off the stage.

Uncle Epatan said he was ill and he was not even on the poster.

“I am not feeling well; I have flu and I was not on the poster so I could not come up with a well-knit performance.

“It was a last-minute thing I was not really prepared to perform.

“I am very sorry to all my fans, I know they were disappointed by my performance,” said Uncle Epatan.

Boss Pumacol could not comment on why people wanted him off stage. H Metro