Jacob Zuma expected in Bulawayo

Former South African president Jacob Zuma is expected in the country today for the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) regional conference to be held at Khumalo Hotel in Bulawayo.

He will address the church’s gathering and visit the family of the late national hero Dr Dumiso Dabengwa in Fourwinds suburb to pay his respects following the death of the liberation icon in May.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube said: “I have spoken to their church leader who confirmed that they are expecting a visit from former South African President Jacob Zuma tomorrow (today). He is also expected to address the gathering.”

Mr Zuma’s spokesperson Mr Vukile Mathabela said the former president was invited by the local church leadership and it will be inappropriate for him to comment on his visit.

“Speak to the church. You know why? Because I don’t know their arrangements as far as the media is concerned so we need to respect that. And when someone is being invited, you don’t know their arrangements and we have to abide by that,” said Mr Mathabela.

UCCSA, which is the former London Missionary Society is the oldest church in Zimbabwe and has branches in South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique and Namibia.

Zimbabwe is assuming the regional leadership.

Rev Cele said the public are free to attend the conference that ends on Sunday. The Chronicle