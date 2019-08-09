Mighty Warriors’ dreams shattered

The Mighty Warriors and the Young Mighty Warriors saw their dreams of making the COSAFA Women Championships final end yesterday after they both failed in their semi-final duels at the hands of Banyana Banyana and Tanzania at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Banyana Banyana will take on Zambia in the final of the 2019 COSAFA Women’s Championship after securing a 3-1 victory over the Mighty Warriors.

The Young Mighty Warriors lost 0-1 to Tanzania in their semi-final.

In the glamour clash of the day, Banyana Banyana took the lead after 18 minutes when Bambanani Mbane headed home a free-kick from Mamello Makhabane, but within three minutes Zimbabwe were back level.

Mavis Chirandu took advantage of some indecision in the South African defence and crashed the ball home after picking up the pass from Rudo Neshamba.

South Africa restored their lead just before the break when Amanda Mthandi picked up the ball some 35-yards from goal and produced a perfect chip to beat Zimbabwe goalkeeper Chido Dzingirai after she had advanced too far off her line.

The home side remained in control of the game and added a third through Busiswe Ndimeni as she headed home from a free-kick.

Zambia eased into the final with a 4-0 victory over Botswana as striker Rachel Nachula netted a brace to take her tally to 10 for the tournament and the outright leadership of the scorers chart.

Hellen Mubanga and Mary Mwakapila scored the other goals for Zambia, who had battled to see-off youthful Botswana in their final pool match on Tuesday, but wrapped up the game early in this contest as they led 3-0 at the break.

Zambia and Tanzania will contest the inaugural COSAFA Women’s Under-20 Championship final on Sunday after they claimed deserved victories. — Cosafa