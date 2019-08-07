Zim cricketers miss World cup qualifiers

THE International Cricket Council have thrown Zimbabwe out of the qualifiers for both the men, and women Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year.

It’s the latest massive blow inflicted on domestic cricket in the wake of the decision by the ICC to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket after an impasse between the Sports Commission and the suspended leaders of domestic cricket.

There had been hope both the Chevrons and Lady Chevrons would feature in the final qualifiers for a place at the Twenty20 World Cup.

The Sports Commission and the suspended Zimbabwe Cricket leaders have been meeting, in recent days, after being brought together by Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister, Kirsty Coventry, to resolve the impasse.

Sources say the two parties have covered a lot of ground and they could be meeting Coventry to update her on the ground they have covered.

The ICC have threatened to terminate Zimbabwe Cricket’s membership in October should their conditions, including a reinstatement of the suspended board of directors, not be met.

Given that a review of Zimbabwe Cricket’s suspension is only set for October, it was feared the Lady Chevrons would miss the 2019 ICC Women World T20 Qualifier between August 31 and September 7.

However, there was hope the Chevrons would make the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier set for the United Arab Emirates between October 11 and November 3.

But, yesterday, the ICC revealed that replacements have already been found for the Chevrons and Lady Chevrons.

‘’Namibia will compete in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, replacing Zimbabwe which has been suspended by the ICC,’’ the international cricket governing body said in a statement.

“The event which gets underway in Scotland later this month will see Namibia join hosts Scotland, Bangladesh, Ireland, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Thailand and USA to compete for the two remaining spots at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

“Namibia step into the frame by virtue of their finishing spot in the Africa regional pathway having lost the final of the women’s African Qualifier to Zimbabwe. This maintains the balance of regional representation in the global qualifying events.’’

Namibia crashed to a 50-run loss to the Lady Chevrons in the final of the regional qualifier held in Zimbabwe earlier this year but will now take the place of the team that beat them for that ticket.

The ICC said the Chevrons will also not feature in the qualifier for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

“In the men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Nigeria will take the 14th and final spot in place of suspended Zimbabwe when the event gets underway in the UAE in October,’’ the ICC said.

“Nigeria will join hosts UAE, Hong Kong, Ireland, Jersey, Kenya, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Singapore and two teams from the Americas Final due to be held later this month.

“Nigeria came third in the Africa Men’s Final and as such become the third African team in the global qualifier along with Kenya and Namibia, again retaining the regional representation for the event.’’ The Chronicle