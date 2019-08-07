Msipa eyes Cosafa Golden Boot

MIGHTY Warriors forward Emmaculate Msipa is in the race for the Cosafa Women Championships Golden Boot which keeps swinging as high goals continue to be posted at the regional tournament.

Msipa has scored six goals in three group matches.

She is second behind the joint leaders who have eight goals.

On Monday, the Zimbabwe forward scored four goals against Eswatini after having scored a goal each in the previous encounters against Mozambique and Angola. But it was a dramatic Monday afternoon as Malawi’s Linda Kasenda scored eight goals to shoot to the top of charts.

The Malawians hammered Mauritius 13 -0.

Kasenda is now joint top-scorer with Zambian striker Rachel Nachula.

Mighty Warriors forward Rudo Neshamba is still within a shouting distance on five goals.

She has been joined by South Africa skipper Refiloe Jane.

Zimbabwe will meet Banyana Banyana in tomorrow’s semi-final at Wolfson stadium at 3.30PM.

The Mighty Warriors last met South Africa in the 2017 Cosafa final at Barbourfields.

South Africa came from behind to beat the hosts 2-1.

Since then Banyana have managed to defend the title and are seeking to win it for the third consecutive time.

Interestingly, Zimbabwe lifted their maiden Cup in 2011 after beating South Africa 1-0 at Rufaro.

Zimbabwe and South Africa were at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Banyana went a step further and participated at the World Cup in France this June.

Meanwhile, the Young Mighty Warriors will face Zambia in tomorrow’s semi final after their nothern neighbours beat Tanzania in a group decider. The Chronicle