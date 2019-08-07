Malajila joins Black Leopards

South African Premiership football club Black Leopards have finally secured the signature of former Mamelodi Sundowns’ Zimbabwean striker Cuthbert Malajila following his two-week trial.

Malajila signed a two-year deal with Lidoda Duvha on Monday after leaving Sundowns upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

“Bru, I’m very happy for Malajila okay, very excited,” his manager Mike Ngobeni said. “He is happy, the chairman there at Black Leopards (David Thidiela) he is also happy, because remember Malajila just wants to play football, he’s got a lot to offer.

“So he is very excited. This is the club he wanted to play for because he knows there’s an opportunity for him to play there and showcase that he still has a lot to offer you know.

“He’s happy and he knows that Leopards managed to sign other good players so he is going to be surrounded by very experienced players.

“We are happy bru as M-Sport Management, Mala is excited, he is in Polokwane as I’m speaking to you. All systems ready to move bru, he can’t wait.”

The 33-year-old joins former teammate at Sundowns and Bidvest Wits in Mogakolodi Ngele, while Thabo Matlaba and Thuso Phala are also key players in a new-look Leopards team coached by Frenchman Lionel Soccoia. — KickOff.com