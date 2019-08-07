‘Short-cat’ rallies Chipembere

By Tadious Manyepo

BLACK Rhinos legend Japhet “Short-cat” M’parutsa believes his former team has what it takes to challenge for honours this season.

The army side have emerged as the dark horses in the Premiership title race.

They are second on the log, only two points off leaders FC Platinum after 17 games.

And M’parutsa, one of the players to have helped the soldiers win the league title in 1984 and 1987, is impressed by his former team’s form.

He is now working in the UK.

M’parutsa is in constant touch with the team’s hierarchy, particularly the secretary general Wellington Mabhiginye, whom he calls before and after matches.

“Black Rhinos have always been a big institution and the current crop of players are alive to that fact from the way they have been fighting.

“The team has been on a steady rise and I think the likes of Wellington Taderera, Tafadzwa Jaravani, Bruce Horoma and company have what it takes to be champions.

“Keep on working hard and be grounded, that way the team will realise their dream,” he said. Black Rhinos have roped in former Chapungu striker Osbourne Mukuradare and re-registered Malvern Mekiwa who couldn’t be part of the side due to injury at the start of the season.

They have also taken aboard Wisdom Mutasa on loan from Manica Diamonds.

But the trio of left-back Farai Banda, striker Vincent Mhandu and goalkeeper Blessing Mwandimutsira is expected to be out on work-related assignments starting next month.The Herald