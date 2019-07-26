Latest Robert Mugabe PICTURE posted by his son Robert Jnr

Robert Mugabe Junior is the son to the former president of the Republic of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe and former first lady Grace Mugabe. In his latest Instagram post Robert Junior posts a picture of his 95-year-old father wearing a full adidas tracksuit while seated on a wheelchair.

Last year in November it was revealed that Mugabe is no longer able to walk because of ill health and age. The announcement was made by his successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who said the former leader had been receiving treatment in Singapore for over two months.

“He is now old. Of course, he now is unable to walk but whatever he asks for we will provide,” Mnangagwa told hundreds of supporters in Mugabe’s home area of Zvimba. “We are looking after him,” added Mnangagwa, calling Mugabe the “founding father of free Zimbabwe”.

In February this year, three days before he celebrated his 95th birthday, a picture of Mugabe was shared on Twitter. In the picture, Mugabe’s hair appears to have grown far whiter than before he left office in late 2017. He is wearing a crisp white shirt with a navy blue jacket and tie.