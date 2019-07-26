6 months JAIL for Linda Masarira’s son for stealing her cellphone

By Leislegh Chidawanyika

Son to the controversial politician Linda Masarira was on Wednesday sentenced to six months in prison for theft.

Kuzikwashe Muhlanga was sentenced to six months in jail when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Joseph Munhondo, for stealing his mother’s cell phone.

Muhlanga was facing charges of Contravening, Section 113 of The Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act Chapter 2:23.

The State led by Felistas Mangoma told the court that on July 3 Masarira and her husband left home for a road test for 30 minutes and came back home but did not see Muhlanga at home.

Masarira went to bath and when she was about to finish, she asked her husband to take her phone which was under a pillow in the bedroom and put it in her handbag.

Masarira’s husband Gilbert could not locate the cell phone, charger and the earphones from where Masarira had placed them.

Masarira then reported the case to Malborough Police station, leading to the arrest of Muhlanga.

The Police took Muhlanga to Masarira’s house where the cell phone, valued at $650, charger and earphones were recovered in his room. H-Metro