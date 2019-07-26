Fugitive man in fresh murder charge

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A Zvishavane man who allegedly killed his neighbour over a mine claim two years ago has appeared in court facing a fresh charge of murder after he recently stabbed a fellow imbiber over beer.

This was heard when Solomon Ndlovu Mthombeni (30) of Zeddeberg Village in Zvishavane appeared before Zvishavane Magistrate Shephard Munjanja facing one count of murder, after he allegedly stabbed to death Tinashe Siziba following a misunderstanding over beer.

He was not asked to plead and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The Zeddeberg community however, believes that Ndlovu will never face the full wrath of the law as his father is a traditional healer.

Village head Mfanakithi Mlilo said Ndlovu had become a nuisance in the village, terrorising villagers saying he had immunity.

“He has been terrorising villagers saying he is untouchable and he can’t be arrested.

“He threatened anyone who crosses his path and people have been living in fear. We are glad that he has been arrested but we think he might come out soon because his father will certainly do what he did the last time his son was arrested,” said village head Mlilo.

It is the State’s case that on June 10 at Oret Business Centre, Ndlovu had a misunderstanding with the now deceased over beer and the misunderstanding degenerated into a fight.

Ndlovu drew a handmade knife which he used to stab Siziba several times all over the body and left him for dead.

After committing the heinous crime, Ndlovu fled from the scene but ran out of luck as people who witnessed the whole incident unfold pursued and caught him.

Siziba was quickly rushed to Zvishavane District Hospital and was transferred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he later succumbed to injuries.

While presiding over the matter, magistrate Munjanja positively identified Ndlovu from the previous crime which he committed back in 2014 before fleeing while he was out on bail.

The State’s case for his previous case is that in 2014 on December 12, Ndlovu approached Mazvienza Tofara in his homestead and asked him why he was mining in his claim.

Tofara denied the allegations and this did not go down well with Ndlovu who produced an okapi knife and stabbed the deceased seven times and he died on the spot.

The matter was reported to police leading to Ndlovu’s arrest. B-Metro