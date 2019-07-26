Drug addict teen torments granny (87)

By Hazel Marimbiza

An 87-year-old woman is living in fear of her teenage grandson who beats her, threatens to kill her and burn her house.

It is reported that Janet Mpofu, who resides in Pumula North, is tired of living with her grandson, Lovemore Dube, who has become a problem in her life every time he gets high.

While seeking a protection order at the Western Commonage courts Mpofu narrated her ordeal.

“I am applying for a peace order against Dube who is my grandson. He lost his mother at a tender age and I brought him up, but now I am facing challenges as he is disrespectful. I am living in fear because he usually assaults me, threatens to kill me and burn my house,” said Mpofu.

She added: “He also vandalises my property, furniture, kitchen ware, windows and roof using objects. On top of that he once stole and sold my sofas and kitchen utensils. He is a very violent kid, he shouts at me and at the neighbours. He beats other children in the house for no reason. Residents are now scared of him because he does not respect, instead he intimidates people by threatening to beat them. I am in fear of my life because of his acts. May the court grant me this peace order.”

In his response Dube pleaded guilty.

“I ask for forgiveness from my grandmother. It is true that I sold her property when I was under the influence of drugs. I was in the process of leaving her house because I am now ashamed,” said Dube.

In his ruling magistrate Stephen Ndlovu ordered the teenager to refrain from verbally, physically and emotionally abusing his grandmother. B-Metro