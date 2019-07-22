Married lovebirds caught red handed

By Liberty Dube

There was drama in Mutare’s Sakubva high-density suburb on Tuesday morning after a daring local man was caught pants down with a married woman in the latter’s matrimonial home.

The cheating woman, only identified as Faith, hid her boyfriend Livingstone Gwandura under the bed after her husband Ishmael Madhochi unexpectedly came back home from Harare around 3am.

Neighbours and relatives interviewed said Ishmael came back home in Devonshire after he received a tip off that Faith was having an extra-marital affair with Gwandura.

Consistent with scenes of this nature, some members of the public started singing derogatory songs while some threatened to give the cheats a thorough hiding.

The Weekender had a torrid moment to enter into the house which was packed by Ishmael’s relatives and the cheats.

Both Faith and Livingstone refused to entertain The Weekender and tried to evade the long lens of the camera.

“It was around 3am when we heard about the incident. My brother alerted us saying he caught his wife with a boyfriend.

“We are worried because our brother is a caring and loving husband. We are shocked that this woman had to do this. My brother had actually brought some shawarma for her only to catch the boyfriend hidden under the bed,” said Ishmael’s sister.

“This is disgraceful. Our daughter-in-law (Faith) is a disgrace to the family. We were shocked by the incident and we are now about to deliberate on the way forward. We are glad that at least our son Ishmael did not injure the boyfriend or do anything that he would regret later. Ishmael came back home after a tip-off and we are glad that it came to light,” said Ishmael’s uncle, Poso Madhochi. ManicaPost