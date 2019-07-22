Dereck Chisora shines

Dereck Chisora obliterated Artur Szpilka with a stunning second round knockout that left the Pole unconscious while standing here on Saturday.

The Zimbabwe-born cult hero breathed fresh life into his career as a serious threat at the top of a packed heavyweight division.

The Brit (35), who continues his renaissance since being abruptly stopped by Dillian Whyte last year, rushed out at his opponent like a bull from the first bell.

Eager to seize a highlight knockout, Chisora erased the former world title challenger with a couple of vicious hooks before the belated arrival of the referee.

Launching himself atop of the ropes in celebration, Chisora sensed glory in the twilight of a fascinating and gripping career and is now eager to mix it with former world champion Joseph Parker.

“I’m 35, I still feel like I’m 16,” Chisora told Sky Sports. “I still want to fight in the big fights. “As long as the British people support me like this, I’ll continue to fight.

“I like a fight, I love it, I can’t get enough of it. We want to try get Joseph Parker here. I’m looking forward to it.” — The Independent.