Miners brawl over Rushwaya

Lawyers representing the Zvishavane-Mberengwa Miners Association, which has been battling former Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president Ms Henrietta Rushwaya in court, have approached the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company seeking them to bar her from addressing today’s Mine Entra conference.

Mutuso, Taruvinga & Mhiribidi, wrote to ZITF company CEO saying it was improper to invite Ms Rushwaya who is not a member of the ZMF.

“Our client is a member of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) and it has come to their attention that you have invited ZMF to address the public at the event on July 19, 2019, between the hours of 0800 and 1000, in particular one Henrietta Rushwaya, has been invited to speak on behalf of ZMF as guest speaker at the event,” said the lawyers in a later seen by the ZITF company.

“It is our client’s view that you might be aware that ZMF can only participate in certain events following a resolution by the national executive in terms of its constitution, there is no resolution in place to this effect. We are also further instructed to advise you that your intended guest speaker, who is supposedly representing ZMF, is not a member of the ZMF . . . “

The lawyers said Ms Rushwaya purports to be ZMF president despite not holding “any known position within the organisation”.

“ . . . in fact as a matter of background there is a declaratur in place issued by the High Court of Zimbabwe that certain allegations involving the said Henrietta Rushwaya should be investigated,” said the lawyers.

Ms Rushwaya's mobile could not be reached for comment yesterday.