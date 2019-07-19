Man’s corpse found with missing parts

By Susan Nyamangodo

Homicide police in Mutare are investigating a case of suspected ritual murder following the discovery of a body with missing private parts at a homestead in Marange on Wednesday.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa yesterday confirmed the discovery of Nyasha Matove’s heavily mutilated body at his homestead in Machedye Village under Chief Marange.

“Nyasha Matove (61) was found dead at his homestead around 7am by his neighbour Innos Chisi (66), who had paid him a visit, and eventually rushed to report the incident at Marange Police Station,” said Insp Kakohwa.

Insp Kakohwa said Matove’s body was found outside the bedroom and his trousers had been pulled to knee level with missing genitals. Prior to his alleged murder, Matove had left his home on July 15 to visit his brother.

“Matove left his homestead the day before, around 3pm to visit his brother Momidzesa Chikokoko (60),” said Insp Kakohwa.

“Marange police attended the scene and observed that Matove’s body had deep cuts, suggesting that he was murdered.

“He had deep cuts on his shoulders and left eye lid, and his private parts had been sliced off and the trouser was pulled to the knee level.

“Bruises were noticed all over the back side of his body and a lot of blood stains were strewn on the ground and verandah of his bedroom, showing that the deceased was murdered at his homestead.”

The body was then taken to Mutare Provincial Hospital for post-mortem. Insp Kakohwa said the case has been handed over to the culpable homicide division for investigation and appealed to the Marange community for information leading to the arrest of the assailants.

“We are appealing to the people of Marange to help in the investigations and tracking the unknown accused persons who murdered Matove,” he said. “

Those with information are urged to contact the nearest police.” The Herald