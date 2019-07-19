1 killed as bus side-swipes tractor

By Nyasha Mapasa

One person died on the spot on Wednesday morning while the other was injured when a tractor they were travelling on was side-swiped by a Mutare-bound bus near Zimunya Township along the Mutare-Masvingo Highway.

The accident involved a District Development Fund (DDF) tractor and Trip Trans bus, which was being driven by Rukweza Marshall (52).

Police identified the deceased as Zvanai Musvosvera (35), of Zimunya Township on the outskirts of Mutare.

The tractor driver, Zvinosvorei Chihururu, was injured and rushed to Mutare Provincial Hospital. No one was injured among the 25 passengers aboard the Trip Trans bus.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the bus driver tried to overtake the tractor before noticing an on-coming vehicle.

As the oncoming vehicle drew closer, the bus driver attempted to swiftly get back to his lane to avoid a head-on collision, and in the process hit the trailer of the tractor.

On impact, Musvosvera, who was seated on the tractor’s rear mudguard and Chihururu, fell on the tarmac.

Musvosvera died on the spot, while Chihururu escaped with a fractured right leg and bruises on the face.

Authorities at Mutare Provincial Hospital said he was in stable condition. The Herald