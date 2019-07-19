Billiat wants to stay at Chiefs

Zimbabwean talisman Khama Billiat looks set to remain at South African Premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs for the upcoming season.

Billiat admitted prior to the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt he would use the event to attract interest from European clubs.

However, it appears as if the inquiries have come from some of the biggest teams on the African continent, including Zamalek, who reportedly tabled a R23 million offer for his services.

However, according to Vina Maphosa of Amakhosi, Billiat made it clear that he wants to remain at the club for the new campaign.

“With Khama, there have been inquiries, but he has made it clear that he wants to remain at Kaizer Chiefs.

“That’s the little we can share with your readers for now. They must understand you’re asking your questions before the facts,” Maphosa told Goal.

Billiat has already returned to the club after being given an extended break following Zimbabwe’s participation in the AFCON 2019 tournament.

He is likely to take part in Amakhosi’s pre-season friendly against Township Rollers in Botswana this weekend.

The 28-year-old had a bitter-sweet first season with Amakhosi, where he finished as their top goalscorer with 14 goals in all competitions even though the club failed to lift a major trophy. — Goal.com