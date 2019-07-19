Jilted woman threatens to kill hubby, sons infidelity spats

By Gibson Mhaka

The trope may be a cliché, but it’s one that’s definitely grounded in reality for a Bulawayo man who narrated how his wife went ballistic and threatened to kill him and their two minor children before she also killed herself over his alleged infidelity.

A seemingly fearful Pashani Lungu who had apparently decided to live an honest life and devote himself to his wife Sifelani Dube and “fix” his shaky marriage after the chilling threats rushed to court for assistance.

This was after his wife had allegedly declared that she wasn’t going to walk away from his philandering antics without taking revenge.

“I hereby apply for a protection order against Sifelani Dube who has become physically and verbally abusive. She is accusing me of cheating and is threatening to kill me together with our two sons before she also kills herself. She also assaults me with fists and at one time she choked me after a misunderstanding,” the emotional Lungu said.

He also claimed his wife threatened to show up at his workplace to humiliate him in front of his workmates.

“I do not want my wife to come to my workplace. Not only is she threatening to come and disturb me but she intends to embarrass me by beating me up and insulting me with obscene language. She threatened to come and humiliate me at my workplace following a misunderstanding over a phone call she received from another woman I was in a relationship with”.

A heartbroken Dube didn’t refute her husband’s accusations.

“I don’t have problems with his plea that I should not visit his workplace. He is afraid that I am going to embarrass him because the lady he had talked about saying they were in a relationship is his workmate,” shouted Dube as she threw her hands up like one who has been forsaken.

By consent presiding magistrate Rachael Mukanga ordered her not to visit her husband’s workplace. B-Metro