Gokwe man forces wife to watch him bed prostitute, then asks her to cook for ‘visitor’

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A 32-year-old man from Gondo Village in Gokwe under Chief Nemangwe brought a hooker to his home and forced his wife to watch him sleep with her on their matrimonial bed.

After the deed, he instructed his wife to prepare food for the “girlfriend”.

The matter was heard when Tafara Mzembe was dragged by his wife Atalia Sibanda to Chief Nemangwe’s traditional court.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said Mzembe who is an artisanal miner, was in the habit of hiring prostitutes from Gondo Business Centre.

“He is a miner and as such he usually has lots of money that he usually spends on prostitutes at the growth point.

On the fateful day, he hired the services of a certain hooker called Betty Masamba and he decided to take her home.

“Upon arrival in the wee hours, he woke his wife up and forced her to watch him bed the hooker on their bed saying he wanted her to learn various positions from Masamba,” said the source.

After the deed, Mzembe who was heavily intoxicated ordered his wife to prepare Masamba a meal as she had complained of hunger.

“After sleeping with the hooker, he instructed Sibanda to go to the kitchen and prepare a meal for the ‘visitor’ as a token of appreciation for showing her positions,” said the source.

Contacted for comment, Chief Nemangwe under whose jurisdiction the area falls under, confirmed the matter saying he ordered Mzembe to pay three cows to his wife for disrespecting her in such a manner.

“I can confirm presiding over such a matter and l ordered Mzembe to pay his wife three cows. He abused his wife and we do not tolerate women abuse in this area.

“When l inquired why he was sleeping with hookers yet he has a wife, he said his wife had lost ‘flavour’,” said Chief Nemangwe. B Metro