Contracts storm destabilizes Zimbabwe netball team ahead of Malawi tie

By Farayi Machamire

The Zimbabwe netball team on Thursday morning held a make-or-break meeting over contractual issues, hours before their Group F encounter against Malawi amid unresolved monetary concerns.

Insiders told Zim Morning Post that the women’s team had raised a raft of concerns in relation to their welfare chief among them, the worrying fact that they had not yet signed any contracts despite the Netball World Cup almost coming to an end.

“We met with the ladies this morning and agreed that money had been wired from government and they would receive their dues. They were also told that upon arrival back home they will also receive another batch of funds from government. So the matter has been resolved,” said a Zimbabwe Netball Association official who declined to be named.

Zim Morning Post understands the Gems signed contracts this morning after the meeting, over a week after their arrival in Liverpool.

The scenario casts a shadow over the players welfare and puts into question the administrators will to empower a team that has so far fought with passion, tenacity and flair on the court.

Despite the off field drama, the Gems will have to lift themselves up in their hope to continue their fairytale run at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

The side faces Malawi Queens this afternoon in a match which will have an impact on the world ranking of each country.

Zimbabwe on Tuesday recorded a 66-41 win over Barbados while Malawi lost to reigning champions Australia’s Diamonds 74-25.

The southern African side have now won four games and lost two and are still in with a chance for a historic top-six finish at their first ever World Cup.

Malawi is ranked 9th while Zimbabwe is ranked 13 in the world. Zim Morning Post