Chinyengetere back at FC Platinum

By Mukudzei Chingwere

PREMIERSHIP champions FC Platinum have had a squad overhaul in mid-season with at least six players expected to leave and as many joining their stable.

They will represent Zimbabwe in the next edition of the CAF Champions League.

Reigning Soccer Star of the Year, Rodwell Chinyengetere, headlines those arriving at Mandava this month after the forward had fallen out of favour at South African Premiership side Baroka FC.

Bakgakga coach Wedson Nyirenda has reportedly exhausted his foreign quota at the club with Chinyengetere not part of it.

FC Platinum have quickly opened negotiations with the South African club for a possible loan return of their former star forward who is highly-rated by coach Norman Mapeza.

“Yes, it is true we are negotiating a loan deal with Baroka for Rodwell but nothing has materialised as yet,” said club media liaison officer Chido Chizondo.

The miners yesterday also confirmed the arrival of Congolese winger, Nsilia Mawete, who was brought to improve the miners goal-scoring potency.

They have scored 17 goals in 14 matches.

The club also confirmed the promotion of three players from their developmental side which is competing in the second tier, Central Region Division One.

“Nsilia is now part of us, we have completed his signing and registration after he impressed the coaches.

“We have also promoted three other players from our developmental side and they will now be part of the senior team,” said Chizondo.

Meanwhile, at least six players are expected to leave the defending champions.

After completing a move to Chippa United early this week, the Moyo twins, Kevin and Elvis, headline those leaving the two-time Zimbabwe champions.

Veteran winger Ali Sadiki has joined former FC Platinum coach Tenant Chilumba at Kabwe Warriors in Zambia.

Club captain Petros Mhari has been invited for trials at Bloemfontein Celtic in South Africa.

“Ali is no longer part of us, he has left and has joined Kabwe Warriors in Zambia, we wish him the best on his journey.

“Petros is still our player, but he is in South Africa at the moment, he was invited for trials at Bloemfontein Celtic and we are yet to get any feedback,” said Chizondo.

There are also serious interests for Warriors central defender Lawrence Mhlanga and midfield enforcer Farai Madhanaga from a number of South African Premiership clubs. The Herald