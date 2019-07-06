Taxi driver ‘punches’ officer on patrol over car clamping

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A GWANDA taxi driver has appeared in court for assaulting a municipality police officer for clamping his car.

Soviar Moyo (30), who operates the Gwanda-West Nicholson route and stays in Spitzkop suburb, pleaded not guilty to assault but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence by Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi.

He was sentenced to three months imprisonment which was wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

In his defence, Moyo said he did not assault the complainant, Mr Lawrence Tshuma. He said Mr Tshuma was the one who grabbed him by his shirt.

“I left home and drove into town so that I could check on the loading queue but I was not loading any passengers.

“When I parked my vehicle and disembarked, the complainant, who was driving past with his workmates, came to me and I told them that I wasn’t loading,” Moyo said.

“I went back into my vehicle and as I tried to drive off I realised that my wheel had been clamped. I went out to talk to the complainant but instead he held me by the shirt and I also held his.

“One of his workmates grabbed my leg while another grabbed my shirt from the back. Some people who were in the area then restrained us and that’s when they let me go. I didn’t assault him as alleged but I held his clothes as he was also holding me.”

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Moyo assaulted Mr Tshuma on April 16 at around 10PM.

She said Mr Tshuma was on duty with his workmates conducting a patrol in Gwanda CBD when Moyo parked his vehicle at a no stopping zone.

Miss Mutukwa said Mr Tshuma tried to clamp the vehicle but this did not go down well with Moyo who then grabbed him by the collar.

She said Moyo further punched Mr Tshuma twice on the face. Mr Tshuma’s workmates then restrained Moyo. The Chronicle