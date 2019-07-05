Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

AccidentsFeaturedLocal

Beitbridge businessman dies in three-car pile-up

37,966 0

By Thupeyo Muleya

Renowned Beitbridge businessman, Mr Emmanuel Tawanda Chiwa (35) was on Wednesday night killed in an accident when his car was involved in a three vehicles pile up along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo road.

The late Emmanuel Tawanda Chiwa
The late Emmanuel Tawanda Chiwa

It is reported that the mishap that claimed life of the owner of one of the border town’s biggest customs and freight forwarding company, Rhome Investments occurred at around 11PM near OJs Business Centre.

Apart from freight forwarding, Mr Chiwa was popular for initiating a Community Social Responsibility (CSR) programme to build a maternity ward for Beitbridge residents, science lab at Vhembe High School and paying fees for disadvantaged children with a bias on STEM subjects.

Related Articles

Head-on crash kills three year-old girl

12,993 18

Accident claims 14 family members as haulage truck…

268 46

Car Crash injures Zanu-pf chairman: 5 in hospital after…

180 9

Three killed, several injured as bus collides with car in…

421 13

Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said on Thursday the businessman succumbed to head injuries incurred during the collision. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author