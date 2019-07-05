10 injured in bus accident

By Andile Tshuma

Ten people were injured while an unconfirmed number escaped unhurt when an Extra City bus they were travelling in veered off the road in Shangani yesterday.

The accident occurred along the Bulawayo-Harare Highway soon after Shangani River. The bus was coming from Victoria Falls enroute to Harare.

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident yesterday.

“I can confirm that we received information on a bus accident which occurred near Shangani River along the Bulawayo-Harare Highway in the early hours of Wednesday morning,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the driver lost control and the bus veered off the road onto a railway line and came to a stop about 50 metres from the road.

“We are still carrying out our investigations on what could have led to the crash. However, we are relieved that no life was lost in this near tragic incident. We are currently working on establishing the actual number of people who were aboard the bus at the time of the crash,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. Police are on record warning motorists against reckless driving, especially speeding at night.

Drivers have also been advised to avoid travelling at night. The Chronicle