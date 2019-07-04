Zvirekwi: CAPS will bounce back

By Tinotenda Nyanzira

CAPS United will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to ZPC Kariba this Saturday.

The Premier Soccer League resumes this weekend after a two-week Afcon break.

Makepekepe player Hardlife Zvirekwi believes the break was good for them to rest and prepare for the remaining fixtures.

“We had a good break and we have now regrouped as a team.

“The injured players also managed to have enough time to heal, rest and recover therefore the squad is in good shape, “said Zvirekwi.

Zvirekwi also highlighted the fixture is as an opportunity for them to bounce back to winning ways.

“We have to bounce back to winning ways and I believe we can win and the team is very confident about this game and the pressure is on us to win,” he added.

Zvirekwi said it is not always easy to play away from home and their trip to Nyamhunga is a difficult task ahead.

“It’s not always easy playing away from home and we all know Nyamhunga is a tough place to go but I believe we can win this match, we have had enough rest and the team is in good shape,” said Zvirekwi.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s men had gone for three games without a win before the break – 3-3 at home against TelOne, 3-1 defeat at Herentals and a 3-1 loss to Chicken Inn at home.

They are currently sitting on third position with 23 points separated by goal difference with Chicken Inn and a point behind leaders FC Platinum. H-Metro