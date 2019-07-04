Nyoni at Maritzburg

By Snodia Mikiri

CAPS United speedy winger Gabriel Nyoni is in South Africa trying his luck with Absa Premiership side Maritzburg United where he has gone for trials.

Nyoni left the country on Sunday and is expected back home this Friday, if all goes according to plan.

“Nyoni left the country on Sunday for South Africa where he will be doing trials.

“He was released with the club, I think Maritzburg put a generous offer and the club could not resist.

“We wish him the best,” said a source close to Nyoni.

It is believed Nyoni will be back on Friday while other reports suggest he will be in South Africa for a while.

H-Metro gathered the deal is now at an advanced stage.

After leaving Highlanders for CAPS United, Nyoni has made a huge impact at the green machine that saw him scoring five goals and assisting three times from twelve games.

He has since commanded a starting place and his speed won the heart of Lloyd Chitembwe. Nyoni is in his first six months of his two years contract at CAPS.

This is not the first time Nyoni has left the country for trials.

He left for Township Rollers last season during the same period. H-Metro