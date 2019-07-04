Akbay in Bosso reunion

By Snodia Mikiri

Ngezi Platinum coach Erol Akbay says he is nervous but optimistic of positive results ahead of the Castle Lager Premiership encounter against his former club Highlanders.

Ngezi host Bosso at Baobab on Saturday and it’s the Dutch coach’s first time to face them since leaving the club in 2017.

He had spent two season at the club.

“This will be my first assignment against them (Highlanders). I am nervous, obviously.

“But not because I am playing Highlanders, I am nervous in every game,” said Akbay.

“We will try to keep our cool and hopefully get a positive result from this game. We will be home so the agenda is to collect maximum points,” added Akbay.

The Dutchman said the game will be one of the most interesting this weekend since both teams playing passing football.

“This will be one of the good games to watch that includes two teams who wants to play football.

“It will be an interesting one. I am sure both teams will rise up to the occasion and give fans the value for their money.

“The goal is to score goals and be the one to win the game at the end of the day. Highlanders enjoy dominating possession, passing the ball around.

“We are well aware of them and we have the right approach for them. The game will be for us to lose,” added Akbay.

Some of the regulars at Highlanders he once coached include seasoned players like Ariel Sibanda, Tendai Ndlovu and Peter Muduwa.

Akbay said his side has refueled and is positive his side will respond well in their next encounter.

“Preparations are ongoing. No injury worries.

“I think we used the AFCON break well and I am sure my team will show character when we host Highlanders on Saturday,” he said. H-Metro