Darikwa on Afcon humiliation

Warriors defender Tendayi Darikwa says he feels honoured to represent the country at the 2019 Afcon finals despite the embarrassment.

Zimbabwe crashed out of the ongoing tournament Sunday night after a humiliating 4-0 defeat to DR Congo in their last group stage match.

They had lost 1-0 to Egypt in the opening match before a 1-1 draw against Uganda in their second match.

Darikwa, however, highlighted that they tried to produce the desired results under difficult circumstances but it did not go their way.

The campaign saw players threatening to boycott matches twice over unpaid wages and allowances which some believe has distracted the boy’s focus.

The Nottingham Forest defender took to Twitter yesterday to salute the fans who rallied behind him and the team.

“Things don’t always go as planned. We tried our best under some difficult circumstances. Thank you everyone for your love and support, it’s been an honour,” he tweeted.

Going into Sunday match, the Warriors were hoping to break the jinx of progressing to the knockout stages.

Their hopes were, however, overturned after third choice goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze made a schoolboy blunder four minutes into the game to gift DRC a goal.

The Baroka shot stopper went on to concede a penalty and gifted the Leopards another goal to end his nightmarish night.

Zimbabwe have failed to go beyond the group stage in all their previous participation – in 2004, 2006, 2017 and 2019. H-Metro