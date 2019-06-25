Man dies in mine mishap

A 39-year-old Mimosa Mining Company employee died on Saturday night after he was crushed by a rock that fell in a mineshaft he was working in.

In a statement yesterday, the mining company’s managing director Mr Fungai Makoni confirmed the incident.

“It is with deep regret that Mimosa Mining Company advises of a fatal mining accident at its mining location in Zvishavane,” he said.

“At 2320hrs on Saturday the 22nd of June 2019, Tichaona Nedziwe (39) was barring down in a supported area at 22 Level South when a rock fell and seriously injured him.

“First aid was promptly administered and Tichaona was evacuated from the mine. Unfortunately he passed on upon admission at the mine clinic.” Mr Makoni said Nedziwe was engaged as a Face Preparation Supervisor.

“He began his service with Mimosa on the 5th of October 2017,” he said. “He is survived by his wife, Emily and four children. The Mimosa Board, management and staff would like to express their sincere condolences to Tichaona’s family, his relatives and friends.

“A full investigation is now underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident. Mimosa continues to urge all employees to exercise maximum diligence and reiterates its commitment to attaining zeor harm in all its activities.”

In January 2016, Aquarius Platinum Limited, which jointly owns Mimosa Mine with Implats, issued a statement announcing the death of another worker in an accident at the same mine. Charles Teketai was a Load, Haul and Dump (LHD) machine operator and when the accident occurred he was tramming ore when his LHD machine encroached into a drill steel barricade, resulting in one of the drill steels striking his head. The Herald