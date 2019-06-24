Peter Ball: Sex offender bishop dies

A former bishop who was jailed for a string of sexual offences against teenagers and young men has died.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) said Peter Ball “was able to sexually abuse vulnerable teenagers and young men for decades”.

He was jailed in 2015 after pleading guilty to a string of offences against 18 teenagers and young men.

The Church of England confirmed Ball’s death aged 87 and offered “prayers and thoughts” for “everyone affected”.

Bishop Peter Hancock, the Church’s safeguarding lead, said: “We have been made aware of the death of Peter Ball and our prayers and thoughts are with everyone affected by this news.”

Ball, of Langport in Somerset, was Bishop of Lewes between 1977 and 1992 and Bishop of Gloucester from 1992 until he resigned the following year.

He was sentenced in October 2015 at the Old Bailey to 32 months in prison to 32 months for misconduct in public office and 15 months for indecent assaults, to run concurrently.

Ball was released from prison in February 2017 having served 16 months.

The IICSA heard last year Ball had been friends with Prince Charles before the bishop was convicted.

In a written submission to the inquiry, the prince said he felt “deep personal regret” for trusting Ball when initial reports of abuse emerged, years before he was jailed. BBC News