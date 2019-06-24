Juntal speaks on music

By Michael Magoronga

Award winning rhumba artiste, Farai Serima popularly known as Juntal, has made startling revelations that he was an urban grooves artiste before his heart was stolen by the rhumba genre which went on to make him a household name.

Now a household rhumba crooner who is now being counted among the top musicians in the country, Juntal is still trying to find answers how he dumped the popular urban grooves genre to rhumba.

The controversial artiste said he wasted his time trying to make a name for himself in the flooded genre of urban grooves yet his opportunity laid bare in the rhumba genre.

But he does not regret the decision anymore as in 2012, his song Amai Boy bagged a Nama award, cementing that the lanky artiste followed the right path.

Besides the track Mutupo which won many hearts, Juntal also has other great hits like Merry Christmas, Madhuve, Sorry mama and Love yakunyepa that have helped catapult him to greater heights.

In an interview, Juntal said he never regrets abandoning the urban grooves ship which seems to be rocking and headed for a smooth sink.

“Urban grooves is a great music genre that is loved by many. There is a lot of competition and I realised that for one to become a superstar, one needs to stand out from the crowd and introduce something new. So then I said why not try rhumba and I introduced my own Afro Rhumba Music which is getting response from people around the world,” said the lanky artiste.

Now with three rhumba albums to his belt, Juntal is not looking back and is looking forward to continue soaring the ladder

Juntal has three albums Zvirimumoyo, Kwatinobva which contains his hit track Mutupo and the latest Chimodho.

His latest video, Delete off his latest offering, is a sign that the artiste is ready to take the musical giants in the rhumba music.

He said the video was a message to people not to succumb to peer pressure.

“I have seen a lot of people being abused by peer pressure, friends, family, relationships but they just could not find out a way out. So as a musician I feel it is my duty to tell such people not allow other people, no matter how close they are, destroy their lives but they have to delete such people from their lives,” he said.

More videos from the album are on their way, says Juntal.

“The video is already trending on social media platforms and we are working on the DVD that is going to be out anytime soon,” he said.

Besides working on the DVD, Juntal who has collaborated with artistes like Jah Prayzah before, says more collaborations were on their way as he looks forward to take his rhumba musical journey to another level.

The equally controversial musician is on record blaming the size of his band which he says is too big for shows abroad.

“Most promoters ask me to cut down on my band but I don’t want to compromise my beat because every member of my band plays an important part so I cannot afford to leave any one of them. So I will wait for the right time when there are promoters who are willing to take the whole 18-member band,” said Juntal with a chuckle. SundayNews