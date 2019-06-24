It was my day: Lunga

By Blessing Malinganiza

Warriors star Divine Lunga said he is proud of the way he handled Mo Salah in their opening match against Egypt last Friday saying it was his day.

Lunga got praises from Warriors fans and other neutrals for his performance after he managed to contain the Liverpool forward for the better part of the game.

The Golden Arrows full-back spoke to H-Metro here about his thoughts on the game as fans kept saying ‘akaisa Salah muhomwe’.

“Football is the same, it was my day on Friday. I did my best.

“Maybe l can say it wasn’t Salah’s day to perform well but from my side I did my best. First of all, l think we have to do better in our next game we must pull our socks as a team.

“I wasn’t nervous but I knew that l am going to mark a big player in Africa but when l came into the stadium l was nervous about the crowd because l hadn’t played in a ground fully packed like that,” he said.

He added:

“So l was so shocked when l came for warm up but after warming up, l was okay.

“I wasn’t doing great in the first half because most of the time Salah was running behind my back.

“I was recovering late and then the coaches told me that l should stay close to him. They said l should watch him and l should also communicate with Teenage”

Lunga, who is making his debut at this year’s Afcon, reckons Zimbabwe will go far despite losing to Egypt 1-0 in their first match.

“We have a good squad; we will do much better than what we did in our first match.

“We have spent much time in camp and it’s okay because we had to get some combinations because most players are playing in different countries and teams,” he said. H-Metro