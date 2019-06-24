Stunner hits hard times?…. moves back to parents’ house

By Nyasha Kada

Flamboyant rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme has moved back to his parents’ home in Glen Norah.

The rapper has also not been frequently active on social media like he used to. He last posted on his social media platforms late May raising speculation that he has hit hard times.

“I have not hit hard times and yes I am back home in Glen Norah just to get a feel of what’s happening in the ghetto now.

“I am here because of my new album that I am currently working on. It is about the stories that happen in the ghetto, so I am just here to pen what I know, the lingo and the swag.”

He also denied the rumor that he is on separation with wife Dyonne and that’s why he has moved back home.

“We are very good,” he said.

Stunner also said he is taking a sabbatical and that’s why he is off social media.

“I just needed to be away from all that and focus on my new album.

“I will be back on social media after the completion of my album and videos.

“The album will definitely be ready by summer,” he said.

Last year urban grooves star, Roki relocated to Seke communal areas regretting the money he had wasted on lodgings in the past years. H Metro