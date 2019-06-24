By Blessing Malinganiza

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba believes they still have a chance of going beyond group stage at the ongoing AFCON tournament despite losing their first game to Egypt.

Zimbabwe lost 1-0 against the Pharaohs in a match that saw them earn the continent’s respect with a fine performance that stretched the hosts.

Nakamba said anything is possible going into their game against Uganda on Wednesday.

“For me personally, l think we did well as a team against Egypt.

“We did our best but unfortunately we couldn’t finish the few changes that we got.

“I think there is always room for improvement and there’s something we can be proud of because it’s still game on. We still have two more games to play.

“This is the biggest tournament in Africa and l think it’s getting bigger because before the match there were people from Europe telling me about the game. They were calling me saying we will be watching the match so it’s getting bigger,” he said.

He added:

“I also think as a team we are getting better and we still have to focus on the next match.

“I think it’s possible for us to go to the next stage in the tournament. With the team that we have, with the way that we are playing. I think if we can give everything and try our best, nothing can stop us.

“We have done it in the qualifying stages where a lot of people thought we wouldn’t qualify. And now we are here, anything is possible in football.”

Nakamba also spoke of the tense atmosphere that was created by the 80 000 fans saying it did not affect his focus on the game.

“I only focus on the game but l think l saw some few Zimbabweans who were there, cheering us but generally l always focus on the game.

“My mentality will be 100 percent focused on the game. For me the crowd was a little bit normal because l have been in those kind of atmosphere. I played in Dortmund and l played against Atletico Madrid and also at Club Brugge we play almost every game in sold out stadiums. So for the crowds, I’ve experienced it before,” he said.

Nakamba has been linked with a move to Aston Villa and other English clubs but the star refused to comment on the issue.