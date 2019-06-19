Winky D graces PHD service

By Arron Nyamayaro

Winky D on Father’s Day performed to a rapturous reception at PHD Ministries. In an interview, Winky D’s manager and most trusted lieutenant Jonathan Banda was ecstatic over the reception.

“We were given an excellent reception and Winky D was happy to have a handshake with Prophet Magaya,” said Banda who could not reveal more.

During his performance, Winky easily won hearts of many when he played sing-along tracks, leaving the entire congregation in frenzy.

Winky D brought down the house with the most loved songs MuGarden and Disappear apart from Finhu Finhu, Made in China, Babe raMwari and Mdara Awuya.

Men and women showcased their dancing skills as Winky D churned the songs.

The Kambuzuma bred artiste thanked Prophet Magaya for giving him the chance to perform at their church.

“Ndangonzi naProphet huya timbotandara nhasi saka I want to thank Prophet Magaya for this opportunity I never thought of,” said Winky D asking for a handshake from the man of cloth.

Yadah Voices cleared the stage with worshipping songs before Prophet Magaya shared a message of hope to men as they celebrated Father’s Day.

“I want to thank men who are here today and I want to believe that PHD is one of the congregations where a number of men are found worshipping,” said Prophet Magaya.

“Allow me to thank all men who accompany their wives to various churches and I say Happy Fathers’ Day and remain responsible and effective.

“I urge people to develop an attitude found in Christ Jesus who was named Lion of Judah because of the attitude, aptitude and altitude.

“A lion is smaller than an elephant and some other animals but its mentality is taught from birth that other animals is food to them.

“We want our fathers to train their children to have a positive mentality of developing a sense of believing in themselves with power to cause a difference in this world.

“We will have time to train our children in the few months to come and this August we will have an all-night prayer where we will shape men to positions that will change their families’ lives,” said Prophet Magaya.

He urged married women to continue spreading and expressing good characters to lure their husbands to church.

Apart from Winky D, Prophet Magaya said he will continue to bring different artistes to perform saying they (artistes) have messages that are better profitable to people of sober minds than performing in beer halls.

“It is important to bring artists to the place of worship and this is what I am doing and I will continue to bring more artists to have time with people and reduce their burdens and their thirst to hear their music,” said Prophet Magaya. H-Metro