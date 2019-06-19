Mudiwa honours Vimbai Tsvangirai

By Rumbidzai Rambanapasi

Flamboyant rapper Mudiwa Hood has penned a song dedicated to the late Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java.

Titled Step by Step (remix), Mudiwa said he was saddened by the passing of the late parliamentarian and Tabernacle of Grace pastor.

“I have lost a mother, a teacher and a mentor.

“I was traumatised that I even went to the studio to record a song when I heard that Pastor Java is no more,” he said.

In the song, Mudiwa features one of the sermons by Apostle B Java in the song which shows how the loss affected him.

“I couldn’t find the right words that is the reason why I added one of Apostle Java’s sermons.

“Apostle Java is my father as he directed me to the Christ to be born again hence, I decided to sing for his wife.

“He is also my friend as we grew together,” said Mudiwa.

Before leaving the podium, Mudiwa gave thanks to Apostle Java for making him what he was today. H-Metro