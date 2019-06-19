Man mistakenly kills father

By Walter Mswazie

A Masvingo man fatally struck his father with a stone after missing his target in a beer brawl, police have confirmed.

Levison Mbiti, 29, of Mucha Village under Chief Murinye killed Cephas Mbiti (69) with a stone intending to strike his nemesis, Trust Gono (25) of Mahlenyika Village following a dispute during a beer drink at Dikitiki Business Centre.

Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident occurred on Thursday at around 3pm.

She said the deceased’s body was taken to Morgenster Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

“I can confirm receiving a report of murder involving a son and his father.

“The son had a dispute with a fellow patron after which he picked a stone intending to hit him but missed the target and fatally struck his father.

“The suspect has since been arrested and is assisting with investigations. He is expected to appear in court soon for murder,” said Chief Insp Mazula.

She said on the fateful day, Levison was drinking beer with his father and Gono at Dikitiki Business Centre.

While drinking beer, she said, Levison had a misunderstanding with Gono and the dispute degenerated into a fight.

She said this saw Levison picking a stone and hurling towards Gono but missed his target n and struck his father who was sitting down on the forehead.

The father allegedly fell unconscious and was rushed to Morgenster Mission Hospital but died after a few hours while admitted at the hospital.

Police have warned members of the public against use of violence to resolve conflicts.

“As police we urge members of the public to desist from taking violence as a way to resolve disputes. The use of violence is never good as it has the potential of ending precious lives. People should seek wise counsel from elders, relatives, churches or even the police,” she said. H-Metro