Repairman keeps television for two years

By Mediator Setoboli

A dispute over a prolonged television repair has landed a man in court.

Kudakwashe Kaseke on Monday appeared in court claiming his $800 he had given Lovemore Ruzhinji to repair his television set.

Kaseke told the court that he gave Ruzhinji the television in 2017 but he has not fixed it to date.

“I gave him my television set and paid him the full amount in 2017.

“He assured me that it wasn’t going to take long since I had paid the amount in full.

“I am surprised that until now the television set is still at his workshop and not working,” said Kaseke.

He said he has lost his patience with Ruzhinji.

“I trusted him because he is a family friend and did not report the matter to police because he was always promising to bring the television set repaired.

“I want him to pay me back the money and bring back my television set because he has failed to complete his job,” added Kaseke.

Ruzhinji was willing to pay back the applicant’s full amount and to return the television set.

“I will give him his money back together with his television set.

“I had so much work that I failed to repair his television,” added Ruzhinji.

Presiding over the hearing, magistrate Tafadzwa Miti ordered Ruzhinji to pay back the $800 before June 30. H-Metro