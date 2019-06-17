Ginimbi endorses Mhere

By Kimberley Majange

Flamboant businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure has endorsed gospel artiste Mathias Mhere’s forth-coming album – Greater Than Solomon – in a recent post on Instagram.

Ginimbi described Mhere well-seasoned artiste and he enjoyed the singer’s music which carries a message even to people like him.

“Mathias Mhere is a good artiste and among all the gospel artistes, I think I find comfort in his music.

“I like his song Favour since it speaks volumes to me; the message itself to me is very good.

“His songs are different from others which you listen today and do not listen tomorrow,” said Ginimbi.

The socialite encouraged Mhere to work hard and keep on flying the nation’s flag through his music.

“In this current situation, I encourage him to work hard and can tell my brother Mhere will achieve more through his music.

“I will be supporting him on the day of his album launch, he is a crowd puller, do not miss out,” he added.

Mhere will launch his album on June 21 at The Venue in Avondale, Harare.

As part of promoting the album, Ginimbi is among some of the high profile people to have endorsed the singer for his exploits. H-Metro