Chamisa lawyer Thabani Mpofu in road accident: PICTURES

Advocate Thabani Mpofu, the lawyer for opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa was involved in a terrible accident on Saturday. The accident occured in Muzarabani, Mashonaland Central.

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume has since confirmed that Mpofu is fine. However, at the time of publishing the cause of the accident was yet to be established.

Writing on Twitter on Sunday, Chamisa said “So the vehicle veered off e road, rolled once and landed on the side Adv Mpofu occupied. Was trapped for some time together with his driver who’d lost consciousness. Some injuries, Blood, bruises, pain on the chest and ribs. Just spoke to the People’s advocate. He is ok. Thank you Jehovah!”