London violence: Five attacks leave three dead in 24 hours

Police have made 14 arrests after five separate attacks in London left three men dead and three others injured in the space of 24 hours.

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death at about 16:42 BST on Friday in Wandsworth, south London.

Police were called minutes later, at 16:54, to Plumstead, south-east London, where a 19-year-old man was shot dead.

A man in his 30s then died after he was stabbed in Tower Hamlets on Saturday afternoon.

In the early hours of Saturday two men were stabbed in Clapham and another was stabbed in Brixton.

The condition of one of the men injured in Clapham is not yet known, while the injuries sustained by the others are non life-threatening.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “sickened” following the death of the two teenagers.

Six males – aged between 16 and 19 – have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of the teenager in Wandsworth, who died from stab wounds in Deeside Road.

Tooting MP Rosena Allin-Khan said the killing was “heartbreaking” and “absolutely tragic”.

After the shooting in a car park in Hartville Road in Plumstead, three boys aged 16 and 17 and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Armed police, local officers, the London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance all attended, but the teenage victim died a short while later.

A section 60 order, which allows police to stop and search people, has been authorised in the Greenwich and Bexley areas.

Police were also called to a fight on Bedford Road near Clapham North Tube station in south-west London at 03:22, where two men suffered slash and stab wounds.

Four men have been arrested – two for violent disorder, one for carrying a bladed instrument and the other for possession of a Taser.

At 04:00 police were called by the ambulance service after an altercation at a pub in Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, south London, where two men were injured.

One was stabbed and remains in hospital while the other received minor injuries.

Officers later attended a crime scene in Alton Street, Tower Hamlets, just before 14:00 BST where a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering stab wounds.

The deaths take the total number of murders in London in 2019 to 56.

This time last year there had been 77 homicides, 48 of which were stabbings. BBC News