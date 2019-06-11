Madinda cries foul

By Snodia Mikiri

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu said he feels robbed after being denied a penalty in their 1-0 defeat to Yadah at Rufaro on Saturday.

Madinda believes the referee of the day Artwell Marire made numerous biased decisions.

Two minutes before the break, Highlanders made a justified penalty appeal after one of their players was fouled in the box but Marire pointed for a corner.

The assistant referee was even in position for the spot kick to be taken but Marire insisted pointing for the corner.

Madinda could not hide his disappointments.

“The referee did not play his part right throughout the game. He was not really up to the standards of the game.

“As coaches we also do know the laws of the game, when the second referee goes to the goal line from a free kick in the box it automatically means it’s a penalty.

“But why the referee goes on to ignore the position of the second referee and gave a corner.

“It is only for him to explain. But we take it we are human beings we all make mistakes. I take it, he made a mistake,” said Madinda.

Tafadzwa Makahlera scored the solitary goal that sank Bosso.

Bosso will host Dynamos at Barbourfields in their next assignment.

Madinda said the game is easy to prepare for.

“We were supposed to go into the classical, the battle of Zimbabwe with a positive result but it was not to be.

“We will go with our game plan, it’s a classical. Every play will lift up and the fact that we are playing home will motivate our players.

“It is one of the easiest games because every player is geared up for this type of a game,” added Madinda. H-Metro