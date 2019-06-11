Zanu PF MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini supercar – PICTURES

The Zanu PF Member of Parliament for the Gokwe-Nembudziya constituency, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, reportedly took delivery of a US$210,000 Lamborghini Urus supercar on Monday.

Pictures circulating online show the car being offloaded from a KLM cargo flight from Europe and being loaded onto a trailer at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Multiple reports claim the young MP, a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, did not pay duty for the vehicle after negotiating a rebate with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).

The Lamborghini Urus is an SUV manufactured by Italian automobile manufacturer Lamborghini. It was unveiled on 4 December 2017 and was put on the market for the 2018 model year. The name comes from the Urus, the ancestor of modern domestic cattle, also known as the aurochs.

Lamborghini boasts that the Urus needs just 3.6 seconds to reach 100 kph, and can reach speeds of 200 kph in 12.8 seconds. It has a top speed of 305 kph.

Powered by a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine offering 478 kW from 6,000 rpm and 845 Nm of torque from 2,250 rpm, the Urus is Lamborghini’s first SUV since the 1980s LM002.

Commenting on the purchase journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said while “it is his (Wadjajena’s) money and he can do what he wants with it. But this explains the poverty-wealth gulf between the Zanu PF elites and the ordinary people in the streets.