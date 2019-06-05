Husband killer jailed 25 years

By Mashudu Netsianda

A BULAWAYO woman who stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife for arriving home in the wee hours while her 10-year-old daughter watched helplessly has been sentenced to an effective 25 years in jail.

Nomzamo Luhle Dube (31) of Pumula South fatally stabbed her husband Mr Martin Luther Jabulani Ncube (30) in March last year.

Dube was convicted of murder with actual intent by Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Maxwell Takuva.

In passing the sentence, Justice Takuva condemned Dube’s conduct, describing her actions as deplorable.

The judge expressed concern over an increase in the number of cases involving spouses killing each other in domestic disputes.

“Looking at the manner in which the offence was committed, the court has no option but to apply a retributive sentence as opposed to a rehabilitative one. These courts discourage domestic violence which results in unnecessary deaths and we are saying kitchen knives should be reserved for cutting vegetables and meat not to be used as murder weapons,” he said.

Justice Takuva said the courts have a duty to protect the sanctity of human life through passing deterrent sentences.

“No one is allowed to take away someone’s God-given life and therefore this trend must be nipped in the bud through imposing stiff penalties to perpetrators.

“In aggravation, we note that the accused person’s conduct resulted in unnecessary loss of life. You killed a person who was a year your junior treating him like a rabid dog which could be chased anytime,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza said on March 2 last year at around 7.30PM, Mr Ncube left his home with five friends for a beer drink at a shopping centre in his neighbourhood.

Dube followed her husband and caught up with the six men along the way and they proceeded together to the shopping centre where they drank beer.

The court heard that at around 10PM, Dube in the company of her husband’s friends left the pub and went home leaving the deceased drinking beer.

“The deceased arrived home at around 1AM the following morning and knocked on the door. Dube ordered her 10-year-old daughter to open the door for her father,” said Mr Jaravaza.

When Mr Ncube entered the house, Dube started shouting at him for coming home late during which an altercation ensued between the two.

Mr Ncube allegedly slapped his wife across the face and pushed her against the wardrobe.

Dube became angry and she went to the kitchen and armed herself with a knife. She retaliated by stabbing her husband once on the left side of the chest and he collapsed.

The accused person tried to resuscitate her husband by pouring water all over his body but he did not respond.

She called for an ambulance and on arrival the ambulance crew examined Mr Ncube and pronounced him dead. A report was made to the police leading to Dube’s arrest. The Chronicle