Suspected Avondale thief fights for bail

A 49-year-old unrepentant thief who was caught on a video that went viral on social media while breaking into a parked vehicle and stealing a bag from it in Avondale, Harare, has appeared in court. Michael Robinson (49) of 39 Steward Ave, Arcadia, Harare, has a previous conviction and another pending case of a similar nature before the same court.

He was convicted on three counts of theft after he smashed the windows of three cars on separate occasions and stole property worth more than $1 000.

In the recent case, Robinson was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) while committing the crime.

Police tracked him and arrested him at his house.

According to the State, during a search at the house, various items that included flash discs were recovered.

It is the State’s case that one of the flash discs contained information that led police to another complainant who indicated that he lost the flash disc and other items during a smash and grab.

Robinson initially appeared in court on Saturday facing two counts of theft and was remanded in custody to yesterday for bail application.

When he appeared before Ms Joy Chikodzore yesterday, prosecutor Mr Shepherd Makonde opposed bail and led evidence from the investigating officer, Artwell Chidziva, who told the court that Robinson was not a proper candidate for bail.

“Your Worship, the State has a strong case against the accused person. There is a CCTV footage and he also led police to the recovery of various stolen items at his house,” he said.

“The accused person also implicated his alleged accomplices who are still at large and he said they also have stolen property.

“He is a serial offender and if granted bail, he is likely to team up with his accomplices and commit further offences.

“He has another pending case of a similar nature before the same court and if released on bail, the public will lose confidence in the Judiciary.”

The State added that due to Robinson’s actions, the country’s name was brought into disrepute after the United States of America issued a travel warning to its citizens alleging that there was a high crime rate in the country. Robinson was remanded in custody to today for bail ruling.

The State is alleging that on May 14 at around 1pm, Mohammed Ayoni parked his motor vehicle — a Toyota Noah — at Beverly Sky in Avondale.

He locked the doors and closed all the windows and proceeded into a shop.

Acting in connivance with his alleged accomplices — Canaan Madamombe, Kudakwashe Ernest and another one only identified as Dumi — Robinson proceeded to Ayoni’s vehicle.

Robinson smashed the left passenger window and stole a bag and jumped into their getaway car.

However, the bag was empty.

The gang also smashed Tanatsirwa Rinomhota’s vehicle in the central business district (CBD) on April 21 at around 9pm. They went away with goods worth $700.

Meanwhile, police have arrested five notorious armed robbers who were masquerading as police officers and terrorising Harare and Bulawayo residents, robbing them of their valuables between August last year and April this year.

The gang was also targeting people keeping large amounts of money in their houses and vehicles.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Detective Inspector Portia Chinho confirmed the arrests.

They are Alfred Chitate Mangwiro (40) of 8596 -8th Close Glen View 8, Harare; Wonder Mahuni (41) of 16 Munyanyi Street Rimuka, Kadoma; Tendai Dzoma alias Jongwe (46) of 336 Chinungu Cooperative, Parkridge, Harare; Peter Mushipe (40) of 1117 Stoneridge, Harare; and Felix Dapi (46) of 2400 Maridale, Norton.

“They are all unemployed and are facing five counts of armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms. The quartet armed with pistols and knives would force open the doors to the complainants’ houses, or sneak in through the remote controlled gates that would have been opened by the complainants intending to get into or out of the yard.”

Detective Insp Chinho encouraged the public to lock their doors at all times and avoid keeping large sums of money in their homes or offices. The Herald