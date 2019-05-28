Killer stepdad faces fresh charge

By Prosper Dembedza

A Harare policeman accused of raping and killing his stepdaughter was yesterday back in court with an additional charge of indecent assault. He is said to have sexually assaulted a male taxi driver.

The case of murder was deferred to June 10 while the indecent assault case was remanded to June 24.

Moses Nigel Jalasi (27), who is stationed at Braeside Police Station, allegedly stabbed his stepdaughter with a scissors following an altercation over food.

Meanwhile, magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko has set June 24 as the trial date for a case in which Jalasi is jointly charged with Rodrick Murape (30) on allegations of indecent assault.

In that particular case, it is alleged that Mageyo phoned Jalasi on March 30, requesting to meet him at the corner of Mbuya Nehanda Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue.

The court heard that they later hired a taxi to Eclipse Night Club where they met Murape who was drinking beer with friends.

It is alleged that they stopped briefly at the night club before leaving for Kebab Centre in Murape’s vehicle.

On their way Mageyo asked to be dropped at his home but Jalasi told him to stay put since they were not going to take long at Kebab.

It is alleged that upon arrival at Kebab Centre, Murape gave Mageyo a glass containing ice and a bluish substance which he said was beer and he drank it.

The court heard that after a few minutes Mageyo started feeling dizzy and Murape told them that they had to leave the place.

It is the State’s case that Mageyo became unconscious only to wake up at a house unknown to him in Greendale.

Jalasi allegedly told Mageyo that they could not leave the place since Murape was drunk and was unable to drive them home and that there were no commuter omnibuses to take them to town. The court heard that the three slept on the same bed with Mageyo in the middle.

It is alleged that Mageyo woke up after feeling some pain and discovered that Murape was abusing him. Mageyo allegedly pushed away Murape and discovered that Jalasi was no longer in the room. The Herald