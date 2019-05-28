Katema scoring for fun

By Fiona Ruzha

Dreadlocked Mushowani Stars striker Evans Katema has become a darling with the team’s fans for his scoring abilities.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars striker has scored six goals so far in the Premier Soccer League, one against FC Platinum, a brace each against Black Rhinos and CAPS United and one against Harare City.

The 30-year-old is one of the few individuals who have been playing competently and is currently second to Clive Agusto of Chicken Inn on the scoring charts.

Agusto has scored eight goals.

Speaking to H-Metro, Katema said he hopes to improve for the better.

“I’m happy with my performance so far although I feel I can do better.

“I am one of the senior guys in the team with experience so I believe the youngsters will learn a few from my hard work as they look up to me,” he said.

There is likely to be a scramble for the forward from big teams during the window period but Katema said he is still focusing on helping his team escape relegation.

“Right now I am focusing on helping my team so that we do not face relegation this season but will not rule out bigger opportunities if they come.”

The forward also gave credit to his teammates and coaches for being successful in his career.

“I want to thank my family and my wife for giving me the support that I needed and also my teammates, my coaches and the team president.

“And above all, not forgetting the almighty God who will always be there for me,” said Katema. H-Metro