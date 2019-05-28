Ndiraya defends Sadomba

By Rest Mutore

Dynamos coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, has defended veteran striker Edward Sadomba after his side fired blanks in a 0-0 draw against Ngezi Platinum at Rufaro on Sunday.

Sadomba is yet to score in the Castle Lager Premiership and is becoming a subject of criticism from the DeMbare faithful.

Ndiraya has, however, defended the speedy attacker who is expected to lead a DeMbare full of novices.

“I am disappointed on his part. I agree that he is a senior player and should be hustling for goals but I am sure he is not getting clean balls as we expect,” said Ndiraya.

On Sunday, DeMbare goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani and his colleagues tried to release Sadomba with long balls banking on his speed but the Ngezi defense was well on guard.

DeMbare could not create clear-cut chances something which Ndiraya thought is contributing to Sadomba’s failure to score.

“The youngsters, it seems, are failing to notice his strength,” said Ndiraya.

There wasn’t really the fluidity that we want, we know where we are coming from as a team. Tactically the boys are becoming good but I am not happy with ball retention.

“I have admitted in the past that we don’t have much quality as we want but the boys showed some commendable spirit,” he added.

DeMbare travel to FC Platinum in their next encounter. H-Metro